Taiwan: Japan warns of Chinese military escalation

July 12, 2024_ Japan has warned that increased Chinese military exercises could escalate tensions with Taiwan. In its annual defense report, Tokyo highlighted that Chinese maneuvers appear to be preparing Beijing's forces for a possible invasion. The document also highlighted concerns about joint activities by Chinese and Russian ships around Japan. Japan fears that a conflict in Taiwan could spread to its territory, given its geographic proximity and the presence of US troops. The Taipei Times reports it. The report also mentioned risks related to artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and disinformation.