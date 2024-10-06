Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
Taiwan: Jiang Hui's Triumphant Return to Taipei's National Day Concert

October 5, 2024_ Jiang Hui, the famous Taiwanese singer, made an emotional return to the stage after a nine-year absence, performing at the National...

06 ottobre 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
October 5, 2024_ Jiang Hui, the famous Taiwanese singer, made an emotional return to the stage after a nine-year absence, performing at the National Day Concert held at Taipei Arena. During the event, she sang three of her most iconic songs, including "甲你攬牢牢" and "家後", along with Teresa Teng's "甜蜜蜜", captivating the audience of 20,000 people. Her performance aroused strong emotions, with the audience singing along with her and applauding warmly, showing their affection for the singer. Jiang Hui expressed her joy at the comeback, revealing that she was very emotional during the performance, as reported by 自由時報. The event marked a major celebration for the Republic of China, with Jiang Hui also wishing the nation a happy birthday at the end of her performance.

