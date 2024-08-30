Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 11:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Jinghua City corruption probe implicates former mayor Ko Wen-je

August 30, 2024_ The Taipei Prosecutor's Office, along with the Corruption Bureau, is investigating the corruption case related to the Jinghua City...

Taiwan: Jinghua City corruption probe implicates former mayor Ko Wen-je
30 agosto 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 30, 2024_ The Taipei Prosecutor's Office, along with the Corruption Bureau, is investigating the corruption case related to the Jinghua City project, with former Taipei Mayor and current Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je scheduled for questioning soon. The investigation revealed that Weijing Group Chairman Shen Qingjing bribed a city councilor, Ying Xiaowei, with NT$45 million to facilitate the expansion of the building volume. Shen and Ying have been arrested, while other defendants have been released on bail. The source of this news is ltn.com.tw. Ko Wen-je has also recently faced another crisis related to irregularities in political funding, for which he announced a three-month leave of absence to face the investigation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
been arrested been Ying Xiaowei current Taiwan
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza