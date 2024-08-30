Taiwan: Jinghua City corruption probe implicates former mayor Ko Wen-je

August 30, 2024_ The Taipei Prosecutor's Office, along with the Corruption Bureau, is investigating the corruption case related to the Jinghua City project, with former Taipei Mayor and current Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je scheduled for questioning soon. The investigation revealed that Weijing Group Chairman Shen Qingjing bribed a city councilor, Ying Xiaowei, with NT$45 million to facilitate the expansion of the building volume. Shen and Ying have been arrested, while other defendants have been released on bail. The source of this news is ltn.com.tw. Ko Wen-je has also recently faced another crisis related to irregularities in political funding, for which he announced a three-month leave of absence to face the investigation.