Taiwan: Joint Letter from International Partners for Taiwan's Recognition at the UN

September 21, 2024_ A joint letter led by Taiwan's diplomatic partners was recently sent to the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. The document emphasizes that General Assembly Resolution 2758 did not resolve the issue of Taiwan's representation at the UN and does not mention Taiwan as part of China. The signatories, including Belize, Eswatini, Haiti, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Tuvalu, are calling for recognition of Taiwan's international participation rights. The news is reported by 自由時報. Taiwan, a democratic island with a self-government, is often at the center of geopolitical tensions due to mainland China's territorial claims.