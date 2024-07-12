Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
Taiwan: June tax revenue hits new record

July 12, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Finance announced that June tax revenue hit a new record, up 40.2% from a year earlier. Revenue from the stock...

Taiwan: June tax revenue hits new record
12 luglio 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 12, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Finance announced that June tax revenue hit a new record, up 40.2% from a year earlier. Revenue from the stock market transaction tax hit 276 billion New Taiwan dollars, marking double-digit growth for the 14th consecutive month. Revenue from overall income tax also saw a significant increase, totaling 3.444 billion New Taiwan dollars, the highest ever recorded in a single month. Overall, domestic tax revenue in June was 8.083 billion New Taiwan dollars, an increase of 2 percent from the first half of the previous year. The newspaper 工商時報 reports it. Authorities did not provide forecasts for the second half of the year due to external uncertainties that could affect future tax revenues.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
