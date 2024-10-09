Taiwan: Kamala Harris Supports Taiwan Self-Defense in Interview

October 8, 2024_ US presidential candidate Kamala Harris expressed her support for Taiwan's self-defense in an interview with CBS. She said the US will maintain the 'One China' policy, ensuring Taiwan's ability to defend itself and freedom in the East China Sea. Harris avoided answering questions about possible US military intervention in the event of Chinese aggression, stressing the importance of maintaining open channels of communication with China. This is the first time Harris has spoken out on this issue since announcing her candidacy. The source of this news is 自由時報. Harris's position reflects the current tensions between Taiwan and China, with Taiwan being a democratic island that China considers part of its territory.