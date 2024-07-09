Taiwan: Kartell debuts in Taipei with Creative CASA

8 July 2024_ The famous Italian furniture brand Kartell inaugurated its first complete store in Taipei, thanks to the collaboration with Creative CASA. The event, held on July 5 at the Taipei Design and Material Center, saw the participation of numerous designers and furniture enthusiasts. Kartell, known for its PVC and polycarbonate products, presented a wide range of furniture, lighting and home accessories, including the famous transparent LOUIS GHOST chair. Lorenza Luti, director of retail sales at Kartell, underlined the strategic importance of expansion into Asia. ctee.com.tw reports it. The inauguration combined elements of Italian and Taiwanese culture, making the event unique and memorable.