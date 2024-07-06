Taiwan: Keelung fishing vessel seized in Japanese waters

July 6, 2024_ A Keelung fishing vessel was seized in Japanese waters, with the captain charged with violating fishing laws. After negotiations, the captain was released on bail of 1.21 million yuan. The fishing community has expressed concern and called for government intervention to investigate the incident. Keelung is a port city located in northern Taiwan, known for its fishing activity. The 中國時報 reports it. The case has raised questions about marine resource management and relations between Taiwan and Japan.