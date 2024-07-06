Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
Taiwan: Keelung fishing vessel seized in Japanese waters

July 6, 2024_ A Keelung fishing vessel was seized in Japanese waters, with the captain charged with violating fishing laws. After negotiations, the...

06 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
July 6, 2024_ A Keelung fishing vessel was seized in Japanese waters, with the captain charged with violating fishing laws. After negotiations, the captain was released on bail of 1.21 million yuan. The fishing community has expressed concern and called for government intervention to investigate the incident. Keelung is a port city located in northern Taiwan, known for its fishing activity. The 中國時報 reports it. The case has raised questions about marine resource management and relations between Taiwan and Japan.

Keelung fishing vessel seized Chi lung shih vessel Taiwan
in Evidenza