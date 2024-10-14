Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
Taiwan: Keelung Mayor Passes Recall Referendum With Citizens' Support

October 13, 2024_ Keelung Mayor Hsieh Kuo-liang won the recall referendum held on October 13, 2024, with 86,014 votes against and 69,934 in favor....

14 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
October 13, 2024_ Keelung Mayor Hsieh Kuo-liang won the recall referendum held on October 13, 2024, with 86,014 votes against and 69,934 in favor. This referendum, the first in the city's history, saw a turnout of 50.44% of voters, confirming the citizens' trust in the mayor. Hsieh expressed gratitude to the citizens for their support and promised to continue working for the improvement of the city. The news was reported by 中國時報. Mayor Hsieh is a member of the Kuomintang, the main opposition party in Taiwan, and the referendum was an important test of local democracy.

