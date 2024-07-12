Taiwan: Kendo athlete risks citizenship for representing China in Milan

July 11, 2024_ The Taiwanese government may revoke the citizenship of kendo practitioner Su Yu-cheng if he is confirmed to have represented China at the World Kendo Championships in Milan, Italy, last week. According to the Mainland Affairs Council, athletes must have the nationality of the country they represent and present their passport as proof. A Facebook post shows Su with the Chinese team during the event in Milan. If Su has obtained Chinese nationality, his Taiwanese citizenship will be canceled in accordance with the law. This was reported by taipeitimes.com. The Taiwanese government has reiterated its openness to Chinese tourists, despite raising the travel advisory for China from 'yellow' to 'orange'.