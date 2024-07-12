Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:27
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Kendo athlete risks citizenship for representing China in Milan

July 11, 2024_ The Taiwanese government may revoke the citizenship of kendo practitioner Su Yu-cheng if he is confirmed to have represented China at...

Taiwan: Kendo athlete risks citizenship for representing China in Milan
12 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 11, 2024_ The Taiwanese government may revoke the citizenship of kendo practitioner Su Yu-cheng if he is confirmed to have represented China at the World Kendo Championships in Milan, Italy, last week. According to the Mainland Affairs Council, athletes must have the nationality of the country they represent and present their passport as proof. A Facebook post shows Su with the Chinese team during the event in Milan. If Su has obtained Chinese nationality, his Taiwanese citizenship will be canceled in accordance with the law. This was reported by taipeitimes.com. The Taiwanese government has reiterated its openness to Chinese tourists, despite raising the travel advisory for China from 'yellow' to 'orange'.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cina event in Milan kendo Su Yu cheng
Vedi anche
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza