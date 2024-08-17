Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
Taiwan: Kindergarten Teacher Sentenced to 28 Years for Child Abuse

August 17, 2024_ A kindergarten teacher in Taipei, Mao Xiaoshan, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for committing 224 counts of sexual abuse and...

17 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
August 17, 2024_ A kindergarten teacher in Taipei, Mao Xiaoshan, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for committing 224 counts of sexual abuse and indecent exposure to children. Despite her apologies in court, the judge deemed her actions extremely serious and harmful to the victims. The sentence was handed down on August 16, 2024, highlighting the severity of Taiwanese law regarding crimes against minors. This case has sparked great public attention and concern for the safety of children in schools. The news was reported by 自由時報, a major news source in Taiwan. Local authorities are stepping up protective measures to ensure the safety of children in educational institutions.

