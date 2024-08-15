Taiwan: Ko Wen-je Investigated for Campaign Funding Irregularities

August 15, 2024_ Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je is embroiled in a scandal involving the irregular declaration of campaign funds for the presidential election. Taipei prosecutors have conducted a search operation at seven locations, including accounting offices and public relations firms, to gather evidence. Six people have been questioned, including the accountant involved and the manager of one of the firms, on charges of falsifying documents. The source of this news is 自由時報. The investigations aim to clarify the management of funds and ensure transparency in Taiwan's electoral process.