Taiwan: Kuomintang MP involved in money laundering scandal

July 17, 2024_ Kuomintang lawmaker Hsu Chiao-hsin was involved in a money laundering scandal that led to the arrest of her sister-in-law Liu Hsiang-chieh, her husband Tu Ping-cheng and a friend, Lin Yu- Mon. The three are accused of helping a group of fraudsters launder at least NT$27 million. Investigations revealed that the victims' money was transferred to company accounts and then withdrawn by the suspects. The Taipei District Procuratorate formally charged the four with fraud and money laundering. The news was reported by 自由時報. Hsu Chiao-hsin is currently under investigation for allegedly leaking confidential information.