September 22, 2024_ Kuomintang presidential candidate Hou You-ih said that the death penalty is a necessary punishment for serious crimes and should not be questioned. Hou stressed that capital punishment is an important tool for maintaining social justice and ensuring community safety. He said its existence is to deter criminals and protect society. The Kuomintang is committed to maintaining the death penalty policy to ensure stability and justice. This news was reported by 中國時報. The Kuomintang, also known as the Chinese Nationalist Party, is one of the major political parties in Taiwan, with a long history dating back to the founding of the Republic of China.