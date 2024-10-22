Taiwan: Kuomintang's proposed constitutional law amendment raises concerns

October 21, 2024_ Kuomintang lawmaker Wang Hsiao-ling's proposed amendment to the Constitutional Appeals Act has raised concerns in the legal sector that it could block the functioning of the Constitutional Court. More than 5,800 people have signed a petition demanding that Parliament immediately review the appointments of constitutional judges and reject the proposed amendment. The amendment, if passed, would require the presence and approval of at least ten of the fifteen judges to issue rulings, which could paralyze the Court. The source of this news is 自由時報. The situation is particularly critical as the terms of seven judges expire at the end of the month, and Parliament has not yet reviewed the appointments, creating a potential power vacuum in the constitutional judiciary.