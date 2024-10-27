Taiwan: Labor Crisis, Retirements Rise in Industrial Sector

October 26, 2024_ Taiwan faces a severe labor crisis, with the government introducing measures to boost employment and attract foreign talent. Over the next nine years, 3.78 million people are expected to retire, worsening the shortage of workers in various sectors, including manufacturing, transportation, and services. Despite government efforts, such as the 'retention' and 'recruitment' policies proposed by President Lai Ching-te, the problem of labor shortages remains critical. Companies, especially in sectors considered '3K' (dangerous, strenuous, and dirty), are struggling to find workers willing to stay. The news was reported by 中國時報. The government is exploring new strategies to address the labor shortage, including implementing policies to improve working conditions and attract young people to the labor market.