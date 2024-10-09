Taiwan: Lai Ching-te's controversial statement on 'motherland' concept sparks mixed reactions

October 8, 2024_ Taiwan President Lai Ching-te has sparked heated debate with his recent statement on the concept of 'motherland' at the National Day ceremony. Speaker of the Parliament Han Kuo-yu confirmed that he had praised Lai for his speech, but clarified that his praise was not about the concept of 'motherland', but about wishing 'a happy birthday to the Republic of China'. Han also expressed surprise at Lai's change of tone, abandoning his traditional stance of 'two countries are not subordinate'. The statement has generated polarized reactions, with supporters enthusiastic and opponents outraged. The news was reported by 自由時報, highlighting the importance of the ongoing political debate in Taiwan regarding national identity and the relationship with China.