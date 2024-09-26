September 26, 2024_ Taiwan President William Lai said the island will "absolutely not sign" any agreement with Beijing that would imply its membership in China. Speaking in New York, Lai expressed hope to unite democratic nations to counter authoritarian regimes, stressing the importance of freedom and democracy. His remarks came after the opening of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, where he criticized China's distortion of Resolution 2758. Lai has presented a four-point plan to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait and has received support from some US lawmakers for Taiwan's sovereignty. The source of this information is Taipei Times. Taiwan, officially the Republic of China, is a democratic island that considers itself sovereign, but China considers it part of its territory.