Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Taiwan: Lai stresses importance of strategic partnerships with US

September 11, 2024_ Taiwan President William Lai has highlighted the crucial role of the US strategy of building 'grid' partnerships in strengthening...

11 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
September 11, 2024_ Taiwan President William Lai has highlighted the crucial role of the US strategy of building 'grid' partnerships in strengthening mutual support between the Atlantic and Indo-Pacific allies. During a meeting with a delegation from the Hoover Institution, Lai said that Taiwan will continue to contribute to global democracy, peace and prosperity. He also highlighted how the implementation of this strategy manifests itself in strengthening national defense and promoting economic security. The news is reported by the Taipei Times. Taiwan, a democratic island with a strong economy, is often at the center of geopolitical tensions in the region, especially in relation to mainland China.

