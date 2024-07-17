Taiwan: Lamborghini launches the new hybrid Urus SE

July 16, 2024_ Lamborghini has officially launched the new Urus SE, a plug-in hybrid version of its popular high-performance SUV, in Taiwan. The model, which has a base price of NT$12.98 million, was unveiled at a special event in Taipei, attended by regional director for Asia-Pacific Francesco Scardaoni. The Urus SE represents an important step forward in the Italian brand's electrification strategy, offering a reduction in carbon emissions of up to 80%. The launch event included an exhibition at the Taipei 101 Water Dance Plaza, where local fans could admire the new model up close. Autonet.com.tw reports it. The Urus SE, with its advanced technical features and refreshed design, aims to consolidate Lamborghini's position in the luxury SUV market in Taiwan.