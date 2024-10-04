Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Taiwan: Lamborghini opens new service center in Taipei

Taiwan: Lamborghini opens new service center in Taipei
October 4, 2024_ Lamborghini has officially opened a new service center in Taipei, Taiwan, marking an important step in its presence in the Taiwanese market. The event was attended by Raffaele Garribba and Alessandro Campice, representatives of Automobili Lamborghini, together with Zhao Zhigang, Deputy Director of Lamborghini Taipei. The center, located in Neihu, replaces the previous facility in Nangang and offers a modern and cutting-edge environment for Lamborghini owners, ensuring high-quality after-sales service. The news was reported by incar.tw, highlighting the importance of the collaboration between Lamborghini and its Taiwanese distributor. This new center represents a true hub for Lamborghini services, promising a unique experience for customers and further strengthening the bond between the Italian brand and the Taiwanese market.

