Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Taiwan: Land purchases by construction firms rise by a record high
27 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
August 26, 2024_ In July, the value of land purchases by construction firms in Taiwan reached NT$29.2 billion, marking a nearly seven-fold increase from the previous year and the highest level in 49 months. The cities of Taichung and Kaohsiung recorded the highest transaction volumes, while experts predict growing interest in commercial real estate development, possibly returning to an annual transaction volume of NT$1 trillion. In addition, a real estate foreclosure case involved a local developer, highlighting the financial difficulties in the sector. The news was reported by ettoday.net and reflects the current dynamics of the Taiwanese real estate market, which continues to show signs of resilience despite economic challenges.

© Copyright Adnkronos
