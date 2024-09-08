Taiwan: Legal disputes involve People's Party chairman

September 7, 2024_ Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je has been placed in detention with no contact, a Taipei court ruled. Lawyer Zheng Wenlong criticized the decision, arguing that unlimited appeals by prosecutors should not be allowed, as this would pose risks to citizens. Zheng also questioned the legality of searches of Ko's phone, highlighting the lack of legal knowledge in Taiwan. The news was reported by storm.mg, highlighting concerns about justice and legal rights in the country. The situation of Ko Wen-je, former mayor of Taipei, raises questions about the transparency and fairness of Taiwan's justice system.