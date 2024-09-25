Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
Taiwan: Legislature Committee Rejects Special Session for 2025 Budget

September 25, 2024_ The Procedure Committee of Taiwan's legislature has voted against holding a special plenary session to consider next year's...

25 settembre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
September 25, 2024_ The Procedure Committee of Taiwan's legislature has voted against holding a special plenary session to consider next year's budget. Opposition lawmakers, including the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), had proposed discussing the government's budget, but the proposal was rejected by a vote of nine to seven. The government's proposed budget for 2025 is NT$2.71 trillion (about 84.5 billion U.S. dollars), NT$94.3 billion higher than the previous year's, the Taipei Times reported. The next regular session of the Legislative Yuan will resume on September 26.

