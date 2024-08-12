Taiwan: Lin Yu-ting wins gold medal in women's boxing at Paris Olympics

August 11, 2024_ Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting, 1.75 m tall, won the gold medal in the 57 kg final at the Paris Olympics, defeating Polish boxer Julia Szeremeta with a score of 5-0. During the match, Lin showed great control and precision, effectively striking her opponent. This triumph marks the first Olympic gold medal in boxing history for Taiwan and the second gold medal for the Taiwanese delegation at this year's Games. The news was reported by 中國時報, which highlighted the national pride in Lin's achievement. The boxer was also praised by the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) for her fighting spirit and extraordinary skills.