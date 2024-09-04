Taiwan: Liu Deyin optimistic about TSMC's future despite stock market fluctuations

September 03, 2024_ Liu Deyin, former chairman of TSMC, expressed an optimistic attitude about the company's future despite the recent stock market fluctuations that saw the stock fall to NT$940. At the first meeting of the economic development bureau's advisory committee, Liu stressed the importance of a culture of innovation for Taiwan's success in the semiconductor industry. He also highlighted development opportunities in other sectors such as green energy and electric vehicles. The news was reported by storm.mg. TSMC, or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, is the world's leading semiconductor manufacturer, often referred to as the