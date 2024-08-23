Taiwan: Local Celebrities Flaunt Italian Luxury With Loro Piana

August 22, 2024_ Taiwanese stars Lin Xinru and Melody recently shared their elegant looks on social media, both paired with bags from Italian brand Loro Piana. The two celebrities demonstrated the concept of "Quiet Luxury" with their outfits, highlighting the versatility and elegance of Italian creations. Loro Piana, known for its craftsmanship and sophisticated design, unveiled its new Loom bag, featuring a distinctive profile and refined details. The news was reported by bg3.co, highlighting the influence of Italian fashion also in Taiwan, where the brand continues to gain popularity among local celebrities.