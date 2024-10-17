Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:57
Taiwan: LUGOSIS and STRATO bring Italian art to Taipei with the exhibition 'Like A Dream'

October 17, 2024_ Artists LUGOSIS and STRATO, known for their style that combines graffiti and tattoo, will present their solo exhibition 'Like A...

Taiwan: LUGOSIS and STRATO bring Italian art to Taipei with the exhibition 'Like A Dream'
17 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 17, 2024_ Artists LUGOSIS and STRATO, known for their style that combines graffiti and tattoo, will present their solo exhibition 'Like A Dream' in Taipei from October 19 to November 10, 2024. The exhibition, which includes over 50 works, celebrates their Italian origin and their connection to urban culture, also using an Alfa Romeo 4C as part of the art installation. The two artists, who have earned international recognition, said that this event is a dream come true for them. The news was reported by u-car.com.tw. LUGOSIS and STRATO are considered among the most promising contemporary artists in Asia, and their exhibition in Taipei promises to be a must-see event for lovers of art and urban culture.

