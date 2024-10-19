Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: LUGOSIS and STRATO bring Italian art to Taipei with the exhibition 'Like A Dream'

October 18, 2024_ Artists LUGOSIS and STRATO, known for their style that combines graffiti and tattoo, will kick off their solo exhibition 'Like A...

Taiwan: LUGOSIS and STRATO bring Italian art to Taipei with the exhibition 'Like A Dream'
19 ottobre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 18, 2024_ Artists LUGOSIS and STRATO, known for their style that combines graffiti and tattoo, will kick off their solo exhibition 'Like A Dream' in Taipei, from October 19 to November 10, 2024. The exhibition, which will be held at AKA Automotive Arts, will feature over 50 works and will include an Alfa Romeo 4C as part of the installation, symbolizing their pursuit of speed and freedom. The two artists, originally from Italy and active internationally, have been invited by brands such as Nike and Dr. Martens, consolidating their reputation in the contemporary art scene. The news was reported by tcar.tv, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in the artistic context of Taiwan. LUGOSIS and STRATO promise more surprises during the event, making it a must-see for lovers of art and urban culture.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
LUGOSIS and strato surprises during the event Like A Dream exhibition Like A Dream
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza