Taiwan: LUGOSIS and STRATO bring Italian art to Taipei with the exhibition 'Like A Dream'

October 18, 2024_ Artists LUGOSIS and STRATO, known for their style that combines graffiti and tattoo, will kick off their solo exhibition 'Like A Dream' in Taipei, from October 19 to November 10, 2024. The exhibition, which will be held at AKA Automotive Arts, will feature over 50 works and will include an Alfa Romeo 4C as part of the installation, symbolizing their pursuit of speed and freedom. The two artists, originally from Italy and active internationally, have been invited by brands such as Nike and Dr. Martens, consolidating their reputation in the contemporary art scene. The news was reported by tcar.tv, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in the artistic context of Taiwan. LUGOSIS and STRATO promise more surprises during the event, making it a must-see for lovers of art and urban culture.