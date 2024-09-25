Taiwan: Maserati launches new GranCabrio for Taiwanese market

September 24, 2024_ Maserati, the prestigious Italian automotive brand, will officially unveil the new GranCabrio in Taiwan on September 26, 2024. This model represents the essence of Italian luxury and will be available to Taiwanese customers, promising an unparalleled driving experience. The GranCabrio stands out for its elegant design and high performance, thanks to the powerful 550 hp twin-turbo V6 engine. The news was reported by ettoday.net, highlighting the growing interest in luxury vehicles in Taiwan. Maserati continues to expand its global presence, with plans to electrify its models by 2030.