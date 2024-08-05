Taiwan: Maserati launches the Grecale Folgore with limited edition Sonus Faber audio

05 August 2024_ Maserati presented the new Grecale Folgore model in Taiwan, equipped with a limited edition Sonus Faber audio system, available until 30 September 2024. This audio system, already awarded in previous Maserati models, offers a listening experience of high quality thanks to its 21 speakers, designed to reproduce natural and enveloping sound. The fully electric Grecale Folgore maintains the distinctive characteristics of the Maserati brand, with a power of 550 HP and a torque of 800 Nm, reaching a maximum speed of 220 km/h. The news was reported by storm.mg, highlighting the importance of the collaboration between Maserati and Sonus Faber, an Italian brand known for its excellence in audio. This launch underlines Maserati's commitment to combining high performance with a luxury experience, typical of Italian design.