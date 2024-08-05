Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Maserati launches the Grecale Folgore with limited edition Sonus Faber audio

05 August 2024_ Maserati presented the new Grecale Folgore model in Taiwan, equipped with a limited edition Sonus Faber audio system, available until...

Taiwan: Maserati launches the Grecale Folgore with limited edition Sonus Faber audio
05 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 August 2024_ Maserati presented the new Grecale Folgore model in Taiwan, equipped with a limited edition Sonus Faber audio system, available until 30 September 2024. This audio system, already awarded in previous Maserati models, offers a listening experience of high quality thanks to its 21 speakers, designed to reproduce natural and enveloping sound. The fully electric Grecale Folgore maintains the distinctive characteristics of the Maserati brand, with a power of 550 HP and a torque of 800 Nm, reaching a maximum speed of 220 km/h. The news was reported by storm.mg, highlighting the importance of the collaboration between Maserati and Sonus Faber, an Italian brand known for its excellence in audio. This launch underlines Maserati's commitment to combining high performance with a luxury experience, typical of Italian design.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Maserati audio system Maserati presented Folgore
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza