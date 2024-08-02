Taiwan: Maserati launches the Grecale Folgore with limited edition Sonus Faber audio

01 August 2024_ Maserati has officially launched its new Grecale Folgore model in Taiwan, celebrating the event with a limited edition Sonus Faber luxury sound system. Until September 30, customers will be able to enjoy an unparalleled listening experience thanks to 21 speakers that reproduce natural and immersive sound, reflecting Italian elegance and tradition. Sonus Faber, founded in 1983 by Franco Serblin, is a brand that embodies Italian craftsmanship, specializing in high-quality audio systems. The news was reported by tcar.tv, highlighting the synergy between Maserati and Sonus Faber, two symbols of Italian luxury and culture that continue to innovate in the automotive and audio sectors.