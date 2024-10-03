Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:28
Taiwan: Maserati opens first showroom in Taichung with a touch of Italian luxury

October 3, 2024_ Maserati has opened its first showroom and service center in Taichung, Taiwan, marking an important step for the Italian brand in...

03 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 3, 2024_ Maserati has opened its first showroom and service center in Taichung, Taiwan, marking an important step for the Italian brand in the Asian market. This new space, which follows the openings in Hong Kong and Bangkok, is designed to offer a personalized luxury experience, combining new car sales, maintenance services and certified pre-owned vehicles. During the inauguration, the new GranCabrio was presented, a model that embodies the elegance and power typical of Maserati, attracting the attention of enthusiasts and customers. The news was reported by digimobee.com.tw. This center not only represents a reference point for Maserati owners in Taiwan, but also celebrates Italian art and culture, offering an area dedicated to Italian aesthetics and tastings of fine wines.

