Taiwan: Maserati opens first showroom in Taichung with an Italian touch

September 30, 2024_ Maserati has opened its first showroom in Taichung, Taiwan, in partnership with local distributor Montena and the Italian parent company. This new space, which required an investment of over NT$500 million, is the third in the Asia-Pacific region after Hong Kong and Bangkok. Located in a strategic location, the center offers a full range of services, from new car sales to maintenance and sales of certified pre-owned vehicles. The opening ceremony also saw the unveiling of the new GranCabrio, a luxury model priced at NT$1.028 million, scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2025. The news was reported by styletc.com, highlighting the importance of Maserati's presence in the Taiwanese market and its connection with Italian art and design.