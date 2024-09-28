Taiwan: Maserati opens first showroom in Taiwan with a touch of Italian luxury

September 27, 2024_ Maserati has opened its first showroom and service center in Taichung, Taiwan, marking its third space in Asia-Pacific after Hong Kong and Bangkok. This new center, the result of the collaboration between the Taiwanese distributor Montecarlo and the Italian parent company, has been designed to offer a luxury and high-performance experience to the brand's owners and enthusiasts. With over 2,500 square meters, the center combines new car sales, service and certified pre-owned vehicles, reflecting the essence of Italian luxury. The news was reported by carexpert.com.tw. The opening saw the unveiling of the new GranCabrio, a model that embodies the Italian aesthetic and innovation of the brand.