Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 13:20
Taiwan: Memorandum of working cooperation with India approved

27 giugno 2024 | 13.08
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

June 26, 2024_ Taiwan's Parliament completed the first review of the memorandum of labor cooperation with India, passing two additional resolutions to streamline the direct hiring process and system design. During the joint meeting of the Committees on Social Welfare and Health Environment and on Foreign Affairs and Defense, legislators examined the text of the memorandum in detail. Labor Minister Hsu Pei-shan explained that the introduction of Indian workers will follow a dual-track system of direct and agency hire, with an initial pilot of no more than 1,000 people in the manufacturing sector. The additional resolutions require the Ministry of Labor to submit a detailed plan within three months and to establish an information system for worker selection. This was reported by the news site 自由時報. Lawmakers stressed the importance of increasing transparency and fairness in implementing the new policy.

