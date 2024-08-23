Taiwan: Merger between Taishin Financial and Shin Kong Financial completed

August 23, 2024_ Taishin Financial Holding and Shin Kong Financial Holding have officially approved their merger, with an exchange ratio of 0.6022 Taishin shares for each Shin Kong share. This transaction, which marks the conclusion of years of discussions, will lead to the creation of a new entity called 'Taishin Shin Kong Financial Holding', becoming the fourth largest financial holding company in Taiwan. Taishin Chairman Wu Dongliang stressed the historic significance of this merger, which brings together two institutions with a long tradition in the Taiwanese financial sector. The news was reported by 中國時報, highlighting how this merger can serve as a model for Taiwan's financial sector. The merger is seen as a strategic step to improve financial services and competitiveness in the market.