Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
Taiwan: Military drills planned to test national readiness

October 14, 2024_ Taiwan's armed forces are preparing to conduct three days of military exercises involving the army, navy and air force to assess...

Taiwan: Military drills planned to test national readiness
14 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
October 14, 2024_ Taiwan's armed forces are preparing to conduct three days of military exercises involving the army, navy and air force to assess their readiness and operational capabilities. A brigade-level exercise will be held on October 25, which is the country's largest annual exercise, although it may be shortened due to the arrival of a typhoon, the Central Weather Bureau reported. The exercises are part of a larger program to ensure national security in a complex geopolitical environment, the Taipei Times reported. Taiwan's military exercises are essential to maintaining the armed forces' readiness to respond to potential regional threats.

