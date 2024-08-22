Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
Taiwan: Military Investments to Enhance Drones, Surveillance Capabilities

August 22, 2024_

Taiwan: Military Investments to Enhance Drones, Surveillance Capabilities
22 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 22, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense announced an investment of NT$6.89 billion (about 215 million U.S. dollars) to improve surveillance, reconnaissance, and combat capabilities. The plan includes the purchase of three types of drones: surveillance and reconnaissance drones, "tactical and target" drones, and "micro-tactical" drones. In addition, the ministry plans to acquire electronic and reconnaissance vessels, aiming to complete the purchase of surveillance drones by the end of next year. The production of the drones will be handled by GEOSAT Aerospace & Technology and the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, the Taipei Times reported. These investments are aimed at strengthening Taiwan's national security in a complex geopolitical environment.

