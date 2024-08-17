Taiwan: Minimum Living Income Increase for 2024 with Tax Benefits for Millions of Families

August 17, 2024_ The Taiwan government plans to increase the minimum living wage for 2024, from NT$202,000 to NT$210,000, an increase of NT$8,000. The change, which will take effect for next year’s tax returns, is estimated to benefit approximately 2.35 million households, with potential tax savings exceeding 600,000 taxpayers. In addition, the Ministry of Finance announced that tax exemptions and deductions will also be increased, contributing to further tax relief for households. The news was reported by 自由時報, highlighting the positive impact of these measures on the economic well-being of Taiwanese citizens. The new tax thresholds and deductions are part of a package of reforms designed to support households in an environment of rising inflation.