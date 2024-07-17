Cerca nel sito
 
Taiwan: Ministry of Defense presents deepfake technologies for national defense

July 16, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Defense held a press conference to introduce deepfake technologies and their applications in national defense....

17 luglio 2024 | 13.03
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 16, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Defense held a press conference to introduce deepfake technologies and their applications in national defense. Huang Yijin, director of the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, explained that artificial intelligence can create realistic fake content, spreading misinformation online. These technologies can be used for cognitive warfare operations, deceiving and confusing the enemy. Huang cited as an example a deepfake video of Ukrainian President Zelensky, which was used to undermine troop morale. This was reported by the news site 自由時報. The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology is ready to support the Taiwanese military with these advanced technologies.

