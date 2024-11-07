Cerca nel sito
 
Taiwan: Ministry of Economic Affairs Calls for Dissolution of Chinese United Power Party

November 7, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs has announced plans to dissolve the Chinese United Power Party (CUPP) due to alleged...

November 7, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs has announced plans to dissolve the Chinese United Power Party (CUPP) due to alleged involvement in illegal activities. According to the ministry, reports have been received regarding unauthorized fundraising and other illicit activities by CUPP. This decision marks a significant step in the fight against illegal practices and political corruption in Taiwan. CUPP is a political party that has raised concerns over its operations and ties to China. The news was reported by the Taipei Times, highlighting Taiwanese authorities' increasing focus on legality and transparency in the political landscape.

