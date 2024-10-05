Taiwan: Ministry of Economy Announces Investment Rule Changes for 2029

October 4, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Economy has unveiled a draft amendment to the investment law, extending the law's validity until the end of 2029. The new provisions include increasing the investment spending limit from NT$10 billion to NT$18 billion and including new sectors such as artificial intelligence and energy efficiency. These changes are intended to incentivize companies to invest in innovative and sustainable technologies, in response to global trends toward carbon neutrality. The source of this news is 工商時報. The changes are part of a broader initiative to stimulate Taiwan's economy and promote the adoption of advanced technologies in the industrial sector.