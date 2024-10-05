Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 05 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Ministry of Economy Announces Investment Rule Changes for 2029

October 4, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Economy has unveiled a draft amendment to the investment law, extending the law's validity until the end of...

Taiwan: Ministry of Economy Announces Investment Rule Changes for 2029
05 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 4, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Economy has unveiled a draft amendment to the investment law, extending the law's validity until the end of 2029. The new provisions include increasing the investment spending limit from NT$10 billion to NT$18 billion and including new sectors such as artificial intelligence and energy efficiency. These changes are intended to incentivize companies to invest in innovative and sustainable technologies, in response to global trends toward carbon neutrality. The source of this news is 工商時報. The changes are part of a broader initiative to stimulate Taiwan's economy and promote the adoption of advanced technologies in the industrial sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
investment law investment investimento Ministry of Economy Announces investment
Vedi anche
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza