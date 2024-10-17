Taiwan: Ministry of Labor Opposes Uber Eats-foodpanda Merger

October 16, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Labor has officially expressed opposition to the proposed merger between food delivery platforms Uber Eats and foodpanda. Minister of Labor Ho Pei-shan sent a letter to the Fair Trade Commission, requesting to be informed before any discussion of the merger. Several concerns have been raised by lawmakers regarding the rights of delivery workers, while legislation on this issue is still being discussed. Until there is an agreement between the unions and the platforms, the Ministry of Labor will continue to oppose the merger. The news was reported by 中國時報. The merger between Uber Eats and foodpanda could have a significant impact on the food delivery market in Taiwan, where both platforms are very popular.