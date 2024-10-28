Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:56
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: MOFA Rejects Chinese Pressure on Guatemala

October 27, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has criticized China's pressure on Guatemala to sever diplomatic relations with Taipei....

Taiwan: MOFA Rejects Chinese Pressure on Guatemala
28 ottobre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 27, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has criticized China's pressure on Guatemala to sever diplomatic relations with Taipei. China recently urged Guatemala to recognize that establishing ties with Beijing would be the right choice, but Taiwan has reiterated that its diplomatic relations are acts of sovereignty. During a visit to Guatemala, Minister Lin Chia-lung celebrated 90 years of friendship between the two countries and invited the Guatemalan president to visit Taiwan. MOFA called China's claims absurd and stressed that Taiwan is a sovereign and independent state. The news was reported by the Taipei Times. Lin also highlighted the mutual support between Taiwan and Guatemala, especially in trade and public health.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
stressed that Taiwan Departamento de Guatemala Taiwan MOFA called China's
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, Trump: "Lancerò il più ambizioso piano di espulsioni della storia"
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza