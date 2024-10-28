Taiwan: MOFA Rejects Chinese Pressure on Guatemala

October 27, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has criticized China's pressure on Guatemala to sever diplomatic relations with Taipei. China recently urged Guatemala to recognize that establishing ties with Beijing would be the right choice, but Taiwan has reiterated that its diplomatic relations are acts of sovereignty. During a visit to Guatemala, Minister Lin Chia-lung celebrated 90 years of friendship between the two countries and invited the Guatemalan president to visit Taiwan. MOFA called China's claims absurd and stressed that Taiwan is a sovereign and independent state. The news was reported by the Taipei Times. Lin also highlighted the mutual support between Taiwan and Guatemala, especially in trade and public health.