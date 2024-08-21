Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
Taiwan: MOFA Welcomes Inclusion of 'Six Insurances' in US Democratic Party Platform

August 21, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) welcomed the inclusion of the "six assurances" in the U.S. Democratic Party's platform,...

Taiwan: MOFA Welcomes Inclusion of 'Six Insurances' in US Democratic Party Platform
21 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 21, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) welcomed the inclusion of the "six assurances" in the U.S. Democratic Party's platform, viewing it as a sign of continued support for Taiwan. The "six assurances," formulated by then-U.S. President Ronald Reagan in 1982, include promises not to set a date for the cessation of arms sales to Taiwan and not to consult with China on such sales. MOFA stressed that this move represents a significant commitment to Taiwan's security and stability. In addition, the ministry said it will continue to work with the United States to strengthen bilateral ties and ensure the island's security. The news was reported by the Taipei Times, a major news outlet in Taiwan that provides updates on local political and social issues.

