Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
Taiwan: Monitoring of Chinese missile tests and President Lai's visit to the naval fleet

14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
July 13, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said it is monitoring missile tests conducted by China's People's Liberation Army in Inner Mongolia, with air defense forces on high alert. The tests were detected from 4 am yesterday and the ministry confirmed that monitoring operations continue without providing further details. Meanwhile, President William Lai visited the Navy's 131st Fleet in Keelung, highlighting the fleet's importance in national defense. Lai also announced a project to improve the naval base's infrastructure and rewarded the fleet for their efforts. The Taipei Times reports it. Lai's visit and statements come amid growing military pressure from China on Taiwan.

