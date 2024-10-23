Taiwan: National Games Art Installations Open in Pingtung

October 22, 2024_ The Taiwan National Games will be held in Pingtung from October 26, 2024, with the unveiling of five art installations created by artists from Taiwan, Germany, and Japan. The works, inspired by the sporting spirit of Pingtung, will be displayed in various venues, including the Sports Hall and Fuxing Park, to celebrate the event and encourage athletes. Among the installations, 'Glory to Victory' by Japanese artist Akira Oishi stands out, using a playful style to engage the public. The news was reported by 自由時報. The initiative aims to promote public art and engage the local community in an event that celebrates sports and culture.