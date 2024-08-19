Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:15
Taiwan: Navy boosts defense with Phalanx systems

August 19, 2024_ Taiwan's navy has installed 18 Phalanx Block 1B short-range weapons systems on its warships, increasing their defensive...

19 agosto 2024
August 19, 2024_ Taiwan's navy has installed 18 Phalanx Block 1B short-range weapons systems on its warships, increasing their defensive capabilities. The systems, designed to intercept airborne threats and attacks from small boats, will be mounted on four of the navy's ships. Each system has a range of about 9 km and can fire up to 4,500 rounds per minute, according to the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology. The deployment of these systems is a significant step in improving Taiwan's maritime security, the Taipei Times reported. Taiwan's navy is responsible for the island's maritime defense, which is located in a geopolitically sensitive region.

