Taiwan: Navy warns of growing Chinese military pressure

October 4, 2024_ Taiwan's navy has warned of China's increasing military pressure, with Commander Tang Hua saying the People's Liberation Army (PLA) could blockade Taiwan at any time. According to Tang, China is pursuing an 'anaconda' strategy to subdue the island by increasing its naval and air presence around Taiwan. The Taiwanese navy is responding to these provocations with flexible use of its forces and integration of reconnaissance capabilities to ensure constant surveillance. The situation is further complicated by the fact that more than half of Taiwan's major combat ships are overdue for maintenance, the Taipei Times reported. The navy continues to closely monitor China's new tactics and has issued new rules of engagement to define justifiable use of force, seeking to avoid provocations. The PLA has significantly more warships than Taiwan, with ten times as many destroyers and twice as many frigates.